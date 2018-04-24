 Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ‘’launch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ‘’launch

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly called BamBam late on Monday launched a skin care product, “Bam beauty oil” to mark her 29th birthday and realized N25 million. The event took place in Abuja according to what she posted on her instagram page. BamBAm said that she sold the first 5,000 pieces of the product at […]

The post Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ‘’launch appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.