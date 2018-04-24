Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ‘’launch — Nigeria Today

Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ‘’launch

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly called BamBam late on Monday launched a skin care product, “Bam beauty oil” to mark her 29th birthday and realized N25 million. The event took place in Abuja according to what she posted on her instagram page. BamBAm said that she sold the first 5,000 pieces of the product at […]

The post Ex-BBNaija housemate, BamBam, realises N25m from “Bam beauty oil ‘’launch appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

