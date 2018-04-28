 Ex BBNaija Housemate, Nina Ivy Dances Pantless In A Net Outfit (Photos/Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Nina Ivy Dances Pantless In A Net Outfit (Photos/Video)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina who is currently battling on which boyfriend to choose was seen dancing in an net revealing outfit without a pant on her. Nina was evicted during the Sunday Live show. Recall that Nina, while in the house was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Miracle. See Photos & Video […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.