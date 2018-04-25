 Ex BBNaija star, Tobi rumoured girlfriend isn't threatened by Alex - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex BBNaija star, Tobi rumoured girlfriend isn’t threatened by Alex – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Ex BBNaija star, Tobi rumoured girlfriend isn't threatened by Alex
Pulse Nigeria
Tobi's rumoured girlfriend isn't moved by all the attention Alex is getting from the ex-BBNaija star. Published: 15:37; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail. Tobi Bakre with Alex of BBNaija play. Tobi Bakre with Alex of BBNaija. (Instagram/TobiBakre). 24/7
Anita Joseph defends Alex over 'husband snatcher' troll on InstagramInformation Nigeria
Entertainment I'm too powerful to be in anyone's shadow – Tobi's alleged girlfriend Regina speaks out – Naij NewsNigerian Bulletin
Tobi's 'girlfriend' Regina finally reacts to the #TOLEX relationshipNAIJA.NG
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) –Nigeria News –Ghafla!
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.