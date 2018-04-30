 Ex BBNaija, Tboss Plays Pregnant Woman In “Ajoche”, New Africa Magic Series (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Ex BBNaija, Tboss Plays Pregnant Woman In “Ajoche”, New Africa Magic Series (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

It’s been a year since the 2017 Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobbe’ wrapped up, and it’s good to see the housemates all flourish in the different career paths they each chose. TBoss starred as a pregnant woman in a new Africa Magic production titled “Ajoche” alongside former fellow housemate, Bassey, Femi Branch and veteran actress, […]

