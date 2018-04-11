Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam releases stunning photos — Nigeria Today

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam releases stunning photos

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate BamBam

BamBam has managed to remain relevant in the media since her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house.

The ex housemate has recently shared new photos of herself appearing in a flowing green dress, flaunting her long legs in a front slit and we absolutely love it.

Looking stunning, the dark complexioned lady could have passed as a model as it appears our BamBam is enjoying every bit of the fame and is not relenting any time soon.

The release of the new photo has made her fans overjoyed that she didn’t just disappear as expected, doing a good job at remaining in our heads and leaving most people in suspense as to what next she could be up to as she tries to build her career.

