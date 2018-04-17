Ex Governor Of Cross River State Daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise Ties The Knot — Nigeria Today

Ex Governor Of Cross River State Daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise Ties The Knot

Daughter of former Governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, Xerona and her man, Derin Phillps aka DJ Caise, the son of Chief (Mrs.) Teju Phillips and grandson of international businessman, Chief Deinde Fernandez, had their court wedding today.

Although the court wedding appear to be a simple one the dignitaries at the traditional wedding were Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II HRM. Edidem Ekpa, Obong of Calabar, billioanire businessman Aliko Dangote,Abd, former Ogun state governor Segun Osoba, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and many others.

