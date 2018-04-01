Ex-governor, Uduaghan identifies what can destroy Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ex-governor, Uduaghan identifies what can destroy Nigeria

The immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has revealed what may likely destroy Nigeria. The former governor said the terror being unleashed on innocent Nigerians by the ravaging Fulani herdsmen was capable of tearing Nigeria apart. He said this at the grand reception organized by the people of Ubulu-Uku in honour of […]

Ex-governor, Uduaghan identifies what can destroy Nigeria

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

