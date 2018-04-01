 Ex-governor, Uduaghan identifies what can destroy Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex-governor, Uduaghan identifies what can destroy Nigeria

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has revealed what may likely destroy Nigeria. The former governor said the terror being unleashed on innocent Nigerians by the ravaging Fulani herdsmen was capable of tearing Nigeria apart. He said this at the grand reception organized by the people of Ubulu-Uku in honour of […]

Ex-governor, Uduaghan identifies what can destroy Nigeria

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.