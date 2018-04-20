 Ex-Liberian Warlord Jabbateh Jailed For 30 Years For Cooking Human Hearts (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex-Liberian Warlord Jabbateh Jailed For 30 Years For Cooking Human Hearts (Photo)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

A U.S. court has sentenced former Liberian warlord known as “Jungle Jabbah” to 30 years in prison for gaining U.S. asylum by lying and also ordering the cooking of the hearts of captives and those he killed. Mohammed Jabbateh, 51, who has lived in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, since the late 1990s, was found guilty in […]

The post Ex-Liberian Warlord Jabbateh Jailed For 30 Years For Cooking Human Hearts (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.