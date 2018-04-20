Ex-Liberian Warlord Jabbateh Jailed For 30 Years For Cooking Human Hearts (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Ex-Liberian Warlord Jabbateh Jailed For 30 Years For Cooking Human Hearts (Photo)

A U.S. court has sentenced former Liberian warlord known as “Jungle Jabbah” to 30 years in prison for gaining U.S. asylum by lying and also ordering the cooking of the hearts of captives and those he killed. Mohammed Jabbateh, 51, who has lived in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, since the late 1990s, was found guilty in […]

The post Ex-Liberian Warlord Jabbateh Jailed For 30 Years For Cooking Human Hearts (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

