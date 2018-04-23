Ex-militants gets training on fish farming — Nigeria Today

Ex-militants gets training on fish farming



The Federal Government under its Amnesty Programme has trained 60 ex-militants from the oil producing communities in Edo and Delta states on fish farming.Briefing Journalists in Benin during a one-week entrepreneurship refresher training, the facilitator of the programme, Princess Ethel Eweka, of Obax World Wide, said the programme is designed by the federal government to re-integrate the ex-militants into the society and reduced unrest in the Niger Delta region.

She said the ex-militant drawn from Edo and Delta States were being trained on fish farming to be self employed as well as employers of labour adding that the training is in segments.

She noted that the first segment was to train the ex-militants on fish farming, fish processing while the third segment is providing them with all the equipment and tools needed to start business like land, feeds, fish pond, water tank, borehole, generator among others.

