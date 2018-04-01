Ex-militants Raise Grievous Allegations Against Amnesty Official, Demand His Sack From Office — Nigeria Today

Ex-militants Raise Grievous Allegations Against Amnesty Official, Demand His Sack From Office

A group of ex-militants under the aegis of the United Front for Ex-militants (UFE) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sack the head of education, Kiesena Mowarin, from the office of the amnesty programme of the federal government, alleging racketeering, profiteering and fraud against him. In a statement made […]

The post Ex-militants Raise Grievous Allegations Against Amnesty Official, Demand His Sack From Office appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

