 Ex-militants Raise Grievous Allegations Against Amnesty Official, Demand His Sack From Office — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex-militants Raise Grievous Allegations Against Amnesty Official, Demand His Sack From Office

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A group of ex-militants under the aegis of the United Front for Ex-militants (UFE) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sack the head of education, Kiesena Mowarin, from the office of the amnesty programme of the federal government, alleging racketeering, profiteering and fraud against him. In a statement made […]

The post Ex-militants Raise Grievous Allegations Against Amnesty Official, Demand His Sack From Office appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.