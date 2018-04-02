 Ex-minister, Maku reveals why he dumped PDP for APGA — Nigeria Today
Ex-minister, Maku reveals why he dumped PDP for APGA

Labaran Maku, who served as Information minister under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, on Monday revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. Maku, who was the immediate past federal government’s spokesman, revealed that he dumped PDP due to “impunity and imposition of candidates”. Speaking in Igbabo, Doma […]

