Ex-minister, Maku reveals why he dumped PDP for APGA — Nigeria Today

Ex-minister, Maku reveals why he dumped PDP for APGA

Labaran Maku, who served as Information minister under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, on Monday revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. Maku, who was the immediate past federal government’s spokesman, revealed that he dumped PDP due to “impunity and imposition of candidates”. Speaking in Igbabo, Doma […]

Ex-minister, Maku reveals why he dumped PDP for APGA

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

