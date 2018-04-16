Ex-PDP members dominate APC’s 68-member convention list — Nigeria Today

Ex-PDP members dominate APC’s 68-member convention list

All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, released the list of a 68-member National Convention

Planning Committee, NCPC, with former members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

dominating the list.

The NCPC has the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru (North-West), as Chairman with the

Governor of Ondo State (South-West), Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, as Deputy, while Senator Ben Uwajomogu

(South-East) was named as member/Secretary.

Former PDP members that featured prominently on the APC’s NCPC list are Governors Rochas Okorocha

(Imo); Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), and Ahmed El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simeon Lalong

(Plateau), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Also on the list are Senator Chris Ngige, Adamu Aliero, Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume,

suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Mrs. Paullen Tallen and former Acting National Chairman, PDP,

Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, amongst others.

Even post-2015 PDP defectors like former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, and Senator

Ita Giwa also made the list.

