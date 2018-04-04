Ex-police chief calls for formation of committee to reform police — Nigeria Today

Ex-police chief calls for formation of committee to reform police

Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has called for the formation of a committee to reposition the Nigeria Police Force ( NPF ) in order to regain its lost glory and provide improved service delivery.

Tsav told the News men on Wednesday in Makurdi that such a committee would comprise of the former police officers of reputable character drawn across the cadre.

According to him, its formation will not be restricted to only the retired Inspector Generals since most of them are responsible for the rot in the system.

He expressed sadness that discipline had deteriorated in the system such that merit no longer counted.

The ex-police chief recalled the old days, where physical checks were carried out on men to determine their suitability for assignments and advised that unless discipline was restored, efficiency, proficiency and professionalism would remain a dream.

He also regretted that promotions were not done in the police on merit but on account of favoritism.

Tsav said people got postings not on account of their professional expertise, but because they were in good relationship with their superior officers.

He bemoaned the rot perpetuated by officers posted on highway patrols, saying: “you often hear them begging – your boys are here, they are hungry, they need pure water, these things are regrettable”.

Tsav said the breakdown of discipline in the NPF was partly because the force had been politicised and the formation of such a committee would tackle the mess it had degenerated into.

