Goodluck Jonathan's daughter celebrates 4th wedding anniversary - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Goodluck Jonathan’s daughter celebrates 4th wedding anniversary – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Goodluck Jonathan's daughter celebrates 4th wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria
It's the fourth wedding anniversary of President Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and her husband, Godswill Edward. The couple today, April 12, are celebrating four years of being together as a husband and wife following their lavish …
Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Former president Jonathan's daughter Faith Sakwe celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with her hubby
Five decades of love and marriage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!