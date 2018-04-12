 Goodluck Jonathan's daughter celebrates 4th wedding anniversary - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Goodluck Jonathan’s daughter celebrates 4th wedding anniversary – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan's daughter celebrates 4th wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria
It's the fourth wedding anniversary of President Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and her husband, Godswill Edward. The couple today, April 12, are celebrating four years of being together as a husband and wife following their lavish
Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversaryInformation Nigeria
Former president Jonathan's daughter Faith Sakwe celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with her hubbyNAIJA.NG
Five decades of love and marriageThe Tracy Press
Vryheid Herald –The Queensland Times –Community Newspaper Group
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.