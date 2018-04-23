 Ex-Squash Pro targets more developmental programs - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex-Squash Pro targets more developmental programs – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Ex-Squash Pro targets more developmental programs
The Nation Newspaper
Former Nigeria number two Squash player and Chairman of the Ex-Squash Pros, Yusuf Durosinlorun has assured of more programs to resuscitate the game of squash at grassroots. Durosinlorun gave the assurance in a chat with SportingLife.ng during the
We are still on track to achieve our set goals — DurosinlorunThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.