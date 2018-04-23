Ex-Squash Pro targets more developmental programs — Nigeria Today

Ex-Squash Pro targets more developmental programs

Former Nigeria number two Squash player and Chairman of the Ex-Squash Pros, Yusuf Durosinlorun has assured of more programs to resuscitate the game of squash at grassroots.

Durosinlorun gave the assurance in a chat with SportingLife.ng during the finals of the just-concluded 2nd edition of the National Ex-Squash Pro Under-13 and Under-16 tournament for Boys and Girls decided at the Squash courts of the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

“Part of what we can do to promote squash is what we are doing now by trying to promote it at our level. We are adding three to four tournaments in a year and we try as much as possible to make sure that every quarter during the holiday, we organize junior tournaments. We cannot do it alone, we need support from the media to promote the game,” Durosinlorun said.

Also, a board member of the Nigeria Squash Federation, Wilson Egberipou says Ex-Squash Pro will continue to monitor the development of the players.

“Squash is a game that goes along with academic and we are very conscious of that. As we are building them in the game of squash, we are also developing them academically. So we are concerned about their academic and that is why we strategically fix this tournament at this holiday period.

“We will monitor them and we look forward to scholarship opportunities for these players. Not necessarily in Nigeria but where they can get the facilities to play the game, while they are also schooling. So that is our ultimate because we know that we cannot develop them in Nigeria alone, we might not have the top class or world class facilities, we look out to see how we can partner with international bodies and coaches that will help to groom these players from the level we brought them so far,” Egberipou told SportingLife.ng.

In the Under-16 Boys category, Clinton Iguodala of Headwaters Squash Club defeated Damilare Alabi from Lagos 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-5) in the final, while Musa Aminat beat her counterpart from Kwara State, Rukayat Oladunmoye 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) in the final of the Under-16 Girls category.

Wisdom Nzei from Akwa Ibom beat his younger brother, Daniel Nzei 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 11/5 to emerge champions of the Under-13 Boys, just as Mistura Durosinlorun won the Under-13 Girl category by beating Chidinma Orji 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) in the final.

No fewer than 97 players from 13 states and one academy participated in this year’s edition of the competition.

