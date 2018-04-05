Ex-Tanzanian President Lists Impediments to Investing in Africa - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Ex-Tanzanian President Lists Impediments to Investing in Africa – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ex-Tanzanian President Lists Impediments to Investing in Africa
THISDAY Newspapers
Former Tanzanian President, Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, wednesday listed insecurity, poor infrastructure and lack of technical manpower as impediments militating against investment in Africa. In his keynote address at the third Kaduna Investment Forum …
