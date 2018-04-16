Excited Troost-Ekong, partner reveal baby bump — Nigeria Today

Excited Troost-Ekong, partner reveal baby bump

Super Eagles and Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong is thrilled as he and partner awaits the arrival of their baby.

The former FC Groningen defender who revealed the development has been enjoying a fun filled relationship with partner for over four years though not much is known about the beautiful blonde who from all indications and appearances with the Nigerian international is equally excited

The 24-year-old is very public with his relationship and regularly shares photos of him and his girl on his Instagram.

Announcing the pregnancy the Bursaspor defender took to his Instagram to share a photo of his partner with the caption;

“We can’t wait to meet you!”Her baby bump is obvious in the Instagram photo.

Close friends and teammates who have been keeping an eye on the love birds believe they are a good pair set to enjoy flourishing romance and possibly blissful marriage.

Troost-Ekong’s dedication to the relationship some have equally noted is very glaring as he never misses an opportunity to give his partner a treat whenever time permits.

The former junior international who has so far made over 18 appearances for the senior national team is among super Eagles players being tipped to showcase their skill at the World cup in Russia.

Troost-Ekong was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, and Dutch mother. He represented the Netherlands at under-19 and under-20 youth levels.

He made his senior international debut for Nigeria on 13 June 2015, playing 90 minutes in an AFCON qualifier against Chad.

He enjoyed 3 starts for the senior team in 2016 before being selected by Nigeria’s under-23 team in their 35-man provisional squad for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Troost-Ekong who has never hidden his love for the Green white Green jersey since joining the national team fold, said in a recent interview that playing for the national team has indeed change his life even as he described Nigeria’s qualification for the World cup in Russia as a huge achievement worthy of celebration.

“It is a big achievement for Nigeria and for me to qualify for the World Cup,” Troost-Ekong told NFF website.

