Excitement as students in Edo IDPs camp score high marks in UTME — Nigeria Today

Excitement as students in Edo IDPs camp score high marks in UTME

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Sixty-three internally displaced persons at Ohogua, Edo State, who sat for the recently released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), performed excellently well. All the successful JAMB candidates were students of the IDPs primary and secondary schools located within the camp, with the male students scoring the highest marks of 298 and 297. The General Overseer of International Christian Mission Centre and operator of the camp, Solomon Folorunsho, who announced this to journalists in Benin, disclosed that 59 out of the 63 students scored between 288 and 298 marks, while the remaining four students scored between 180 and 198 marks.

