 Excitement as UNIUYO mini-water scheme comes on stream - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Excitement as UNIUYO mini-water scheme comes on stream – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Excitement as UNIUYO mini-water scheme comes on stream
Vanguard
THE students, staff and management of University of Uyo, UNIUYO, in Akwa Ibom State are in high spirits and they have many reasons to be excited. The acute water shortage being experienced in Uyo, the state capital, would not affect the institution, as
Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Rejects Pastor's Indictment in Deadly Church CollapseAllAfrica.com
Akwa-Ibom APC says Buhari's bid for 2019 best for NigeriaPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.