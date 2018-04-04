EXCLUSIVE: EFCC set to commence mass trial of PDP 'looters' - TheCable — Nigeria Today

EXCLUSIVE: EFCC set to commence mass trial of PDP ‘looters’ – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
EXCLUSIVE: EFCC set to commence mass trial of PDP 'looters'
TheCable
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will soon commence the trial of those listed as “looters” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the federal government, TheCable understands. An EFCC official said presidency has directed the anti …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!