EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian youths are resilient, says Jega - TheCable — Nigeria Today

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian youths are resilient, says Jega – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian youths are resilient, says Jega
TheCable
Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, says Nigerian youths are resilient, energetic, and have been instrumental in improving the integrity of Nigerian elections. Speaking with TheCable on the sidelines of the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!