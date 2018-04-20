EXCLUSIVE | Why Buhari Dumped Lai Mohammed for Keyamo as 2019 Presidential Spokesman — Nigeria Today

EXCLUSIVE | Why Buhari Dumped Lai Mohammed for Keyamo as 2019 Presidential Spokesman

Minister of Transportation and Director-General of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi played a pivotal role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of Festus Keyamo SAN as spokesperson for his 2019 re-election campaign, SIGNAL can report.

Amaechi, it was gathered, convinced President Buhari to drop his initial idea of using Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as the campaign spokesperson.

“Amaechi who signed Keyamo’s letter of appointment argued that Lai has lost credibility and Nigerians no longer listen to him. Also, Keyamo is Amaechi’s man. Lai is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s man. Amaechi is close to the APC party chairman John Odigie-Oyegun while Asiwaju is gunning for Adams Oshiomole as a replacement for Oyegun. It’s proxy wars all over”, a source familiar with the details of the development told SIGNAL.

In the run-up to the 2015 presidential elections that saw got Buhari elected as President, Lai Mohammed played a pivotal role as the chief propaganda mouthpiece of the APC opposition that took out incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan from office. However, his popularity has since witnessed a rapid decline as many Nigerians have repeatedly labeled him a “liar” – an appellation that seems to have stuck to his brand.

Worse still, Amaechi’s case against Mohammed may have hammered the final nail in the coffin.

Buhari’s rejection of Lai Mohammed and his decision to pick Amaechi’s candidate for the job, as his campaign spokesperson may have deepened Amaechi’s influence as a key power broker within the APC in the presidential race for 2019, a development the Asiwaju camp of APC are said to be unhappy about.

