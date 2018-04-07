Exenium: Revolutionary Exchange on a Messaging Interface — Nigeria Today

Exenium: Revolutionary Exchange on a Messaging Interface

The cryptocurrency world has gone through various notable improvements in the recent past. These improvements in infrastructure and platforms have been so far designed to appeal to the niche market of serious crypto-users. However, it would be notable that even with these efforts in place, there is still a lot to be desired especially while considering the exchanges and how they can appeal to the younger generation (who are an important part of the much broader market).

The Millennials Are Taking Over

Speak of the digital world and what comes to mind is the Millennials and Generation-Z taking over the mantle from the old guard. This is a target group that needs attention, and the crypto world cannot afford to ignore them as they also happen to be the ones driving the market.

Introducing Exenium, a Chatbot with a Difference

The generations, referred to as hipsters by old timers for their fashion sense and attachment to mobile phones have something to cheer about with Exenium – a full-fledged exchange and trading platform packed into a chatbot. Exenium is designed to work with most of the leading instant messaging applications like Telegram, WhatsApp, etc., to make crypto-trading a walk in the park. It offers a familiar interface to users, letting them place orders and execute trades on-the-go.

The features on Exenium includes all the standard offerings of a traditional exchange including cryptocurrency funding, wallets, KYC verification and more. The whole feature list is packaged in an intuitive, quick interface. Further, the platform will also apply for and receive required licenses to act as a financial institution handling both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Keeping up with the Pace

In its bid to keep up with the demands of the modern generation, Exenium brings in a new definition of stability, thanks to its powerful servers that can handle up to 10,000 order submissions simultaneously. It also overcomes the concerns, usually associated with traditional exchange and trading platforms by implementing state-of-the-art DDoS and hacking resistant security features to provide a worry-free experience to its users. In fact, this Chatbot-based exchange solution has security standards that can be compared to those of Swiss banks.

The fact that Exenium promises a perfect mix of usability and security to the crypto community, coupled with its integration to the instant messaging interface is a sure sign that this exchange will excite not only the younger generation but also any other crypto enthusiast out there. The ease of placing orders on the platform is going to encourage users further to trade more fervently to drive the volume upwards.

The XNT Token

Exenium is powered by XNT cryptotoken (ERC20 compliant token), which is the preferred mode of payment for commissions, services and products offered on the platform. Offered as part of the ongoing crowdsale, the token attracts a large number of users on to the platform. To sweeten the deal further, Exenium offers a 10% discount on all purchases made using XNT within the platform and the received tokens will be burnt, to fuel demand in the market.

The platform encourages the listing of new cryptocurrency-XNT pairs on the system to provide more trading options to users.

Exenium is currently in its 7th bonus stage, offering a 15% discount for limited time. The token sale is set to end with a 10% bonus on April 15, 2018.

Participate in the Exenium crowdsale by checking the Telegram bot at @Exenium_bot

What do you think about Exenium’s design and usability interface? Let us know of your views in the comments section below.

