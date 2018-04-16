Experience The Wonders Of Ghana — Nigeria Today

Experience The Wonders Of Ghana

Ghana is a beautiful country in West Africa and there are a lot of things to do in every region you visit. Most people focus on visiting important sites in Ghana. However, there are a couple of unique experiences to have. Especially if you are looking for an immersive holiday rather than just ticking monuments off your bucket list.

Experience Chale Wote Festival

Jamestown is the centre of Ghana’s art scene. It is also home to a fishing community and is best to visit during the Chale Wote festival. The festival brings art, music and dance scenes together on the streets. Plan your trip to Ghana in August when you can experience it.

Canoe at the Volta River

Sail and tour the Akosombo Dam on the Volta River. You will experience a stunning view by the riverside and interact with locals. Make your trip unforgettable by spending a night at Aylos Bay guesthouse.

Learn how to make Kente in Kumasi

Visit the Kente village in Kumasi. Get hands-on with the locals and learn how to make a colourful Kente cloth. You will also get the best prices for authentic pieces here.

Discover fantasy coffins

There are coffin makers known to make customised coffins based on a person’s profession. The idea is that the deceased will continue his job after death and Kane Kwei Coffins has some of the most creative works in Accra.

Visit the ancient Larabanga Mosque

This is the oldest mosque in Ghana and one of the oldest in West Africa. It is influenced by the Sudanese architectural style and will provide the best photo ops for your Instagram feed. It is said to have been built during the trans-Atlantic trade, so grab your bags and head to the Northern Region to learn and uncover its deep history.

Swim at Wli Waterfalls

Located in the Volta region, Wli Waterfalls is the highest waterfall in Ghana. Visit this site with a group of friends and enjoy a hike or swim at the base of the waterfall.

