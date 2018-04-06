Expert urges FG to focus on spare parts manufacturing, auto policy review - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Expert urges FG to focus on spare parts manufacturing, auto policy review – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Expert urges FG to focus on spare parts manufacturing, auto policy review
Guardian (blog)
Managing Director BKG Exhibitions Limited, Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, has called on federal government to focus more on spare parts manufacturing in place of assembling, stating that spare parts offer opportunity for real technology transfer. Agwu said spare …
Quing event schedule change
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!