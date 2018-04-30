Explosion at Ohanaeze president’s home — Nigeria Today

Explosion at Ohanaeze president’s home

An explosion yesterday rocked the Enugu home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Chief John Nwodo.

It destroyed windows, an air conditioning unit and the ceiling of one of the houses in the compound. But no life was lost.

Nwodo said the incident would not deter him from continuing to serve his people.

It was observed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hurled over the fence into the compound.

Nwodo’s media aide Emeka Attamah said the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, accompanied by the Area Commander for Nsukka Police Command and the Divisional Police Officer for Igbo Etiti LGA, came to inspect the house.

The police chief enjoined the public to always be vigilant and report strange faces to security operatives.

He described the state as peaceful, wondering why some miscreants would be after Chief Nwodo’s life.

What happened, he said, was a sign for the need for greater security around Nwodo.

The commissioner ordered that security be beefed up in Nwodo’s compound and promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The Commander of the Bomb Disposal Unit, John Aniche, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the items recovered from the scene included batteries, pellets and other materials used in preparing the IED.

Nwodo expressed surprise that some people could be after his life.

The incident, he said, would not deter him from leading his people.

The traditional ruler of Umudele in Ukehe, Igwe Lawrence Aroh, thanked God for saving Nwodo.

Igwe Aroh wondered why some people would constitute danger to others.

He assured the commissioner that the people would be extra vigilant, adding that any such attempt in the future would be nipped in the bud.

Enugu State Director of Department of State Security (DSS), Mrs E A Likiyon was also at the scene.

Deputy Senate President Chief Ike Ekweremadu has condemned the bombing, describing it as a `dastardly act’.

Ekweremadu, in a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, said it was “certainly ugly, evil and outrageous.”

“This is quite an unusual development in the Southeast and we will not accept it.

“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that the culprits are brought to book immediately,’’ he said.

