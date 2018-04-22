 Exposed! How Donald Trump Lied About His Wealth Just To Get On The Forbes 400 List — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Exposed! How Donald Trump Lied About His Wealth Just To Get On The Forbes 400 List

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A former Forbes reporter says that President Donald Trump lied to him in order to make the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans, including impersonating an aide who didn’t exist to claim wealth he didn’t have. An audiotape of the reporter’s alleged 1984 conversation with Trump was published in The Washington Post Friday. in […]

The post Exposed! How Donald Trump Lied About His Wealth Just To Get On The Forbes 400 List appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.