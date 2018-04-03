'Secret Footballer' Suggests Barcelona Star Could Make Shock Summer Return to Liverpool - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

‘Secret Footballer’ Suggests Barcelona Star Could Make Shock Summer Return to Liverpool – Sports Illustrated
|
|
'Secret Footballer' Suggests Barcelona Star Could Make Shock Summer Return to Liverpool
A football insider has claimed Barcelona's Luis Suarez will not remain at the club for "much longer" and hinted a return to Liverpool may be on the cards. Suarez left Merseyside for Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and has since scored 107 goals in 123 …
