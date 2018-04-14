Eyimofe Atake Bereaved — Nigeria Today

Eyimofe Atake Bereaved

For almost two weeks now, top legal practitioner, Eyimofe Atake, SAN, has been somewhat saddened, following the passing on of his father-in-law, Oloye Michael Oladipo Kuku.

It was gathered that the deceased Octogenarian died in his home surrounded by his children, among whom was Mrs. Dorothy Atake, wife of the respected lawyer.

The deceased, according family sources, will be buried on May 3, in Lagos. He was born into the well-known wealthy Kuku family of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State to the late Jagunmolu of Ijebu Ode, Chief Michael Adekoya Kuku.

He rose to become a senior manager in NEPA before his retirement in 1992 after years of meritorious service.

Atake has done so well for himself as a lawyer. His passion, commitment and brilliance have all engraved his name in the hearts of many of his compatriots, particularly those in the legal profession.

Many who have been following his journey are not surprised that he has turned out successful in life. He had shown evidence of a great man early in life. Or how else do you explain his intimidating profile: he bagged his LLB at 21, became a counsel at 29 and a SAN at 41?

Born on February 20, 1958, he was educated at St. Saviour’s, Ikoyi, Lagos; Government College, Warri, Delta; Copford College, Colchester, England; The London School of Economics and Political Science, England and the University of Cambridge, where he bagged his doctorate in Law.

Atake, set up Eyimofe Atake & Co. in 1987 after working with GOK Ajayi Chambers for one year. His areas of specialisation include maritime, admiralty, international trade, litigation, arbitration, oil and gas.

Beyond his brilliance, he is also recognised for his powerful dress sense. He seems not to be restrained in any way by the conservatism that his profession tends to impose on some practitioners, as he always looks supper dapper, even at 60. You can’t bump into him at a public event without taking a second look at his attire and the accompanying accessories.

Think of one man who glides between the status of a lawyer and celebrity and Atake will fittingly come into the picture.

