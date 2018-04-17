 Ezenwa trains h Enyimba in bid for recovery - Sportlineng (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ezenwa trains h Enyimba in bid for recovery – Sportlineng (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sportlineng (press release) (blog)

Ezenwa trains h Enyimba in bid for recovery
Sportlineng (press release) (blog)
Super Eagles' Coach, Gernot Rohr is a happy man following goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa's return to training with his club, Enyimba FC. Ezenwa had a minor injury in his team's last away clash against Kwara United in Ilorin, a development which caused an

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.