Ezenwa trains h Enyimba in bid for recovery - Sportlineng (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Ezenwa trains h Enyimba in bid for recovery – Sportlineng (press release) (blog)



Sportlineng (press release) (blog) Ezenwa trains h Enyimba in bid for recovery

Sportlineng (press release) (blog)

Super Eagles' Coach, Gernot Rohr is a happy man following goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa's return to training with his club, Enyimba FC. Ezenwa had a minor injury in his team's last away clash against Kwara United in Ilorin, a development which caused an …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

