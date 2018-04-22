 FA Cup: Mourinho lauds Sanchez, Pogba after Man United beat Tottenham to qualify for finals - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FA Cup: Mourinho lauds Sanchez, Pogba after Man United beat Tottenham to qualify for finals – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

FA Cup: Mourinho lauds Sanchez, Pogba after Man United beat Tottenham to qualify for finals
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has stated that his star players, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba had redeemed themselves with a sterling performance to beat Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals after the embarrassment of losing to West Brom at
Adapting to life at 'big club' Man Utd has been tough – Alexis SanchezGhanaWeb
Paul Pogba surges to centre stage at Wembley with display of art and graftThe Guardian (blog)
Manchester United player Paul Pogba finds the ideal partnerManchester Evening News
HITC –Playing for 90 –Express.co.uk –BlameFootball
all 51 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.