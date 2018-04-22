FA Cup Official Twitter Account Taunt Harry Kane After FA Cup Loss — Nigeria Today

FA Cup Official Twitter Account Taunt Harry Kane After FA Cup Loss
The Official Twitter account for the FA Cup got cheeky and decided to play around with Harry Kane. The Spurs striker put in a labored performance against Manchester United and he was kept at bay rather easily by Chris Smalling. Manchester United went behind to a goal by Dele Alli but were soon back on […]
The post FA Cup Official Twitter Account Taunt Harry Kane After FA Cup Loss appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!