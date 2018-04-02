Facebook apologizes after a glitch saved discarded webcam videos — Nigeria Today

Facebook apologizes after a glitch saved discarded webcam videos
Facebook found a bug that saved discarded draft videos shot on the platform with a webcam, but says those videos will be deleted from the platform’s data. The webcam feature has already been replaced by Facebook Live.
The post Facebook apologizes after a glitch saved discarded webcam videos appeared first on Digital Trends.
Comments
