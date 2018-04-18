 Facebook is offering facial recognition again in Europe - CNNMoney — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook is offering facial recognition again in Europe – CNNMoney

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CNNMoney

Facebook is offering facial recognition again in Europe
CNNMoney
Facebook is bringing facial recognition back to Europe after withdrawing the feature in 2012 because of objections from data privacy groups. It will also offer the feature in Canada for the first time since it was launched in 2011. Facebook announced
Facebook faces foe formation in facial fingering fightThe Register
Facebook knows a ton about your health. Now they want to make money off it.Washington Post
Facebook to follow strict new European privacy law — everywhereCNET
euronews –Fox News –Mirror.co.uk –The Mercury News
all 307 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.