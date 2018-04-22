 Facebook kicks up its fake news fighting efforts with fact checkers in India — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook kicks up its fake news fighting efforts with fact checkers in India

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Last week, in another attempt to combat fake news, Facebook announced the launch of a dedicated fact-checking program in the India, and its pilot program will begin operations in Karnataka. 

The post Facebook kicks up its fake news fighting efforts with fact checkers in India appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.