Facebook, Microsoft follow Google’s lead, replace gun emoji with a water pistol — Nigeria Today

Facebook, Microsoft follow Google’s lead, replace gun emoji with a water pistol

Following the news that Google is replacing its pistol emoji into a water pistol, two more companies have decided to do the same. Both Facebook and Microsoft have openly announced plans to follow suit.

The post Facebook, Microsoft follow Google’s lead, replace gun emoji with a water pistol appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

