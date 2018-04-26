 Facebook, Microsoft follow Google’s lead, replace gun emoji with a water pistol — Nigeria Today
Facebook, Microsoft follow Google’s lead, replace gun emoji with a water pistol

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Following the news that Google is replacing its pistol emoji into a water pistol, two more companies have decided to do the same. Both Facebook and Microsoft have openly announced plans to follow suit.

