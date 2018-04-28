Facebook outlines plans for combating false news — Nigeria Today

Facebook outlines plans for combating false news

Fake news stories remain a problem for Facebook and those who use the platform. At a recent conference, the social media giant outlined its new plans for identifying fake news stories using a combination of AI and human fact-checkers.

