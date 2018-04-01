Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent - TechCrunch — Nigeria Today

Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent – TechCrunch



TechCrunch Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent

TechCrunch

Facebook is scrambling to add safeguards against abuse of user data as it reels from backlash over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now TechCrunch has learned Facebook will launch a certification tool that demands that marketers guarantee email …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

