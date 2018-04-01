Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent - TechCrunch — Nigeria Today

Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent – TechCrunch
TechCrunch
Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent
Facebook is scrambling to add safeguards against abuse of user data as it reels from backlash over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now TechCrunch has learned Facebook will launch a certification tool that demands that marketers guarantee email …
