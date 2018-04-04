 Facebook updates restricted app access as Cambridge Analytica data scandal grows — Nigeria Today
Facebook updates restricted app access as Cambridge Analytica data scandal grows

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

Facebook is sharing several changes to how third-party apps access data as the platform ups the estimate of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica. Some features are removed, others will require approval from Facebook before access.

