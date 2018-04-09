 Facebook suspends Cubeyou over harvesting data claims - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook suspends Cubeyou over harvesting data claims – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Facebook suspends Cubeyou over harvesting data claims
The Guardian
Facebook has suspended a company from its site while it investigates claims it harvested user information under the guise of academic research, in a case with echoes of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook employs psychologist whose firm sold data
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica warning sent to usersBBC News
How to Find Out If Your Facebook Data Was Stolen by Cambridge AnalyticaGizmodo
Facebook to Send Cambridge Analytica Data-Use Notices MondayU.S. News & World Report
CNBC –Vanguard –TIME –City A.M.
all 298 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.