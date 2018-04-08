Facebook to verify identities for political ads - MENAFN.COM — Nigeria Today

Facebook to verify identities for political ads – MENAFN.COM

Facebook to verify identities for political ads

MENAFN.COM

(MENAFN – Khaleej Times) Facebook announced it will require political ads on its platform to state who is paying for the message and would verify the identity of the payer, in a bid to curb outside election interference. The social network, which is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

