Facebook Updates TOS & Data Policy For Transparency - Android Headlines — Nigeria Today

Facebook Updates TOS & Data Policy For Transparency – Android Headlines
|
Facebook Updates TOS & Data Policy For Transparency
Android Headlines
Social giant Facebook has refreshed its terms of service and its data policy to provide more transparency as to what kind of user data is collected and why, among other things, and has done so without adding in any additional data usage rights. The new …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!