 Facebook urged to use face recognition to block scam ads - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook urged to use face recognition to block scam ads – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Guardian

Facebook urged to use face recognition to block scam ads
The Guardian
Facebook is facing calls to deploy facial recognition technology to block scam adverts featuring celebrities, after consumer campaigner Martin Lewis launched legal proceedings against the social network over fake promotions claiming his endorsement
Journalist sues Facebook for defamation over cryptocurrency scam adsfinder.com.au
British Finance Expert To Sue Facebook For Scam Cryptocurrency AdsProshare Nigeria Limited (press release)
Facebook Is Being Sued for Defamation Over Fake 'Get Rich Quick' AdsBrinkwire (press release)
GkMen –AdExchanger –AdNews –Nottingham Observer
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.