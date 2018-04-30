Facebook’s F8 starts Tuesday. What do you want to hear about? — Nigeria Today

Facebook’s F8 starts Tuesday. What do you want to hear about?
All eyes will be on CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook F8 as the firm unveils its latest research and innovations. But Facebook must also prove that it will be able to respect user privacy. What do you want to hear him talk about?
The post Facebook's F8 starts Tuesday. What do you want to hear about? appeared first on Digital Trends.
