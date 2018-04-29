Faces at Boss Mustapha’s daughter’s wedding — Nigeria Today

Faces at Boss Mustapha’s daughter’s wedding
Amanda, the daughter of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation tied the nuptial knots with Otelemaba Westwood in Abuja Saturday.
The wedding was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari before he departed for the United States, to keep an appointment on Monday at the White House in Washington D.C. with President Donald Trump.
Senate President Bukola Saraki, APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and party chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun also attended the event
