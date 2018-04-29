Failed Recall: Pastor Adeboye Mocks Yahaya Bello After Dino Melaye Defeats Him — Nigeria Today

Failed Recall: Pastor Adeboye Mocks Yahaya Bello After Dino Melaye Defeats Him

This has to be clear case of a certain paid employee who handles the twitter handle of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, forgetting that he/she was still on the G.O’s handle and tweeted this.

According to the tweet generated from the official twitter handle of Pastor Adeboye, in response to the Guardian’s news about how low turn out marred the recall of Senator Dino Melaye – One would be forced to believe the clergy man is Pro-Melaye. See tweet below:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared in the early hours of Sunday that the recall exercise on Saturday had failed after electorate overwhelmingly sat at home.

What do you think of Baba Adeboye’s tweet???

