Faith or Murder? Mother lets her 2 week-old baby die after she refused blood transfusion — Nigeria Today

Faith or Murder? Mother lets her 2 week-old baby die after she refused blood transfusion

A Nigerian mother allowed her 2 week-old baby die after she refused to let the anaemic baby get blood transfusion. According to the mother, ”God said we shouldn’t take blood”. Nigerian doctor and Twitter user Chioma shared the sad story on her timeline, says it happened at her hospital. “Madam your baby needs to undergo […]

The post Faith or Murder? Mother lets her 2 week-old baby die after she refused blood transfusion appeared first on Timeofgist.

