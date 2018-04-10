 Fake Bomb Threat: T.J. Miller Deadpool Co-Star Arrested — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fake Bomb Threat: T.J. Miller Deadpool Co-Star Arrested

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Fake Bomb Threat: T.J. Miller Deadpool Co-Star Arrested  American actor and Deadpool 2 star, T.J. Miller have been arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York City last night, and charged with “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device.” The actor reportedly called in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train […]

The post Fake Bomb Threat: T.J. Miller Deadpool Co-Star Arrested appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.