Fake News Warning: SAPS 'land grab' photo doing the rounds on social media is fake - Ladysmith Gazette — Nigeria Today

 Fake News Warning: SAPS 'land grab' photo doing the rounds on social media is fake - Ladysmith Gazette
Fake News Warning: SAPS 'land grab' photo doing the rounds on social media is fake – Ladysmith Gazette

Ladysmith Gazette

Fake News Warning: SAPS 'land grab' photo doing the rounds on social media is fake
Ladysmith Gazette
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has learnt with concern of a fake news story based on a document purporting to emanate from the SAPS. The document alleges, inter alia, that there will be land grabs, riots and plundering from April 18, building
Land grabs, riots 'memo' baffles policeCitizen
Land grab 'report' fake, police warnGrocott’s Mail Online
Message circulating on social media about land grabs is fake, says SAPSBosveld Review
Kempton Express –Roodepoort Record
all 8 news articles

